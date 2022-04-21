Gurez hospital struggles with shortage of doctors

Gurez: Sub District Hospital Gurez in Bandipora district is facing an acute shortage of manpower, officials said on Wednesday.

The official details available with the news agency-Kashmir news observer (KNO), revealed that at least 17 posts including 11 medical officers, three dental surgeons and three specialists including a gynaecologist have been lying vacant for the last many years at Gurez hospital.

“Due to shortage of doctors a lot of difficulties are being faced to run the hospital smoothly,” said BMO Gurez while seeking to fill up the vacant posts of doctors.

“The hospital administration many times brought the issue of shortage of manpower to the notice of higher ups to no avail. Even local residents often vent their anger,” the official said, adding that the shortage of doctors is taking a heavy toll on people and forcing them to cover long distances for treatment.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that in absence of the required staff in the hospital, they are forced to visit private clinics or hospitals which are far away from their place and spend huge amounts of money for treatment.

They also accused the government of adopting discriminatory policy towards the region.

“We are fed up with the healthcare system of the hospital. We expect a proper treatment there but the system prevailing there is disappointing,” says Abdul Majeed, one of the locals from Gurez whose son was referred to District Hospital Bandipora for treatment.

Meanwhile, repeated attempts to contact Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather could not materialize.

—KNO

