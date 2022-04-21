Driver killed as truck rolls down into gorge in Ramban

Ramban:A truck driver was killed after a vehicle he was driving rolled down into a deep gorge near Khooni nullah along Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district on Wednesday morning, officials said.
An official said that a truck bearing registration number PB10HL-3434 on way to Srinagar fell into a deep gorge after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban, resulting in his on spot death.
The driver has been identified as Kalvinder Singh of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, official said; adding that a case under FIR number 44/2022 under section 279/304-A IPC was registered at Police Station Ramsoo.
