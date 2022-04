Srinagar: Another militant has been killed taking toll to two in an ongoing encounter at Malwah area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

A top police officer said that one more militant of LeT has been killed besides Valley’s old surviving militant Yousuf Kantroo in an ongoing encounter.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.(GNS)

