Militancy biggest form of human rights violation: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said militancy is the biggest form of human rights violation, and it is absolutely necessary to root out the menace to protect people’s rights.

Addressing the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here, Shah said the cases registered against militant funding in Jammu and Kashmir have helped to a great extent in curbing militancy in the union territory.

“I believe there can’t be more human rights violation than militancy. Militancy is the biggest form of human rights violation. It is absolutely necessary to root out militancy to protect human rights,” he said.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards militancy and was working to root out the menace from India.

Because of the terror funding cases of Jammu and Kashmir registered by the NIA, it has become very difficult now to provide funds for Militant acts there, Shah said.

The home minister also complimented the NIA for taking tough action against overground workers of militant outfits in Jammu and Kashmir and chocking the logistical and supply chains of terrorism there. (PTI)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print