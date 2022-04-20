Awareness session on legal protection against sexual harassment held at GDC Pampore

PAMPORE: Women Development Cell and Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) of government degree College Pampore organized an ‘Awareness morning assembly’ in the campus of main Academic Block, officials told Kashmir Reader.

The assembly commenced with a prayer presented by the College prayer group under the supervision of Professor Irtiza Wani, Head Department of Indian Music.

After the prayer, SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf addressed the students and made them aware about the legal and constitutional protection against sexual harassment. They stressed on the importance of creating awareness about gender Sensitization and girls to forego their inhibitions in reporting any sexual abuse they face in society.

SDPO Pampore, Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that they have issued helpline numbers on which students can report such cases without any hesitation.

He said that offenders will be dealt strictly as per the law. He added that three will be zero tolerance against sexual harassment towards women and any body who is found indulging in the offence will not be spared.

Incharge of Women Cell, Police Station Pampore was also present at the assembly and students were asked to shun away

their inhibitions while reporting any such case of sexual harassment and abuse.

Professor Dr. Seema Naz, Principal BDC Pampore ,stressed on the importance of creating awareness among students of the college so that no cases of gender violence and harassment are faced by girl students.

She also thanked SDPO Pampore, Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and SHO Pampore, Adil Ashraf for their support and cooperation.

The assembly session was conducted by Prof. Alam Ara Shah, Convenor Women Development Cell.

