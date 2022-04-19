No Covid death in Kashmir in 55 days, but 4 in Jammu

Anantnag: No one has died of Covid-19 infection here in the ten districts of Kashmir valley in the past 55 days, while the number of fresh infections have stayed low. Jammu division, though, has witnessed four deaths in the same time frame, despite having lower number of infections than Kashmir division.

The last death in any of the Kashmir districts was reported on February 21. “This is a 55-day period without any Covid deaths in Kashmir valley. And this is the first such period since the beginning of the pandemic in Kashmir,” an official, privy to data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader.

As many as 787 fresh infections of the virus have been reported in this 55-day period across Kashmir valley. “In Jammu, 744 infections have been reported in this time frame, but four people have also died,” the official said. “Overall, Kashmir division has witnessed 2,423 deaths since the pandemic began, while the Jammu division has reported 2,428 deaths.”

The number of overall infections in Jammu, however, is considerably lesser than that in the Kashmir division. While the Kashmir division has reported 2,87,661 cumulative infections, Jammu has had only 1,66,280 infections.

The situation though is improving in both the divisions. In March a total of 740 infections were reported from across the union territory, along with two deaths in Jammu division.

“Of these, 428 infections were reported from Kashmir and the rest from Jammu,” the official said, adding that the numbers have been even better in the month of April with only 204 fresh infections reported thus far.

Kashmir division has reported most of the fresh infections in the month of April, but the lone death due to the infection this month has been reported from Jammu division.

Also, the active cases are much more in Kashmir division as compared to Jammu division. There are a total of 75 active positive cases in Jammu & Kashmir as of now, of which 69 are in Kashmir valley and only 6 in Jammu division. Srinagar district tops the chart with 57 active positive cases.

The good part is that districts are getting Covid free in both the divisions, one at a time. At present 13 districts, six in Kashmir division and seven in Jammu division, are free of Covid.

“Doda and Shopian districts have one active infection each, while other districts are on the brink of getting Covid free as well,” the official said. “In fact, if we take Srinagar district out of the equation, we have only 18 active positive cases in 19 districts of the union territory. That is quite negligible.”

There are concerns though that the numbers might take a spike in the coming days, as has been the case in the national capital where the number of infections has risen by a whopping 500 percent in one week.

