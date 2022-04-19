Five Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Five Covid cases including four in Kashmir were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said. It said that 13 more COVID-19 patients from the Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that15,911 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,24,46,023.Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 03 cases and Kupwara reported 01 case while as Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases for today.Similarly, the bulletin informs that Jammu district reported 01 fresh cases today.The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
