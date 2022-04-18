Rohit Gupta transferred, posted in ACB J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday transferred and posted Special Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda, Rohit Gupta in Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) J&K.
In an order under number 10-JK-GAD(Vig) of 2022, dated 18-04-2022, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Mohammad Usman Khanz said, “In the interest of administration, Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chief Prosecuting Officer, presently posted as Special Public Prosecutor, Anti Corruption Court, Doda is transferred and posted in the Anti Corruption Bureau, J&K, with immediate effect.”—(KNO)