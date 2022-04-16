IED recovered, destroyed in Rajouri: Police

Rajouri: Security forces in the wee hours of Saturday morning recovered Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) in Gurdan Chawa village of Rajouri district, police said.

A police official said that after receiving credible input about some suspicious movement in Gurdan Chawa village in Rajouri, security forces launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours on Saturday.

During the operation, official said a suspicious object was found lying there alongside road which turned out to be an IED during examination.

Official said the bomb squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was than destroyed at a safer location—(KNO)

