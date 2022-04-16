Militants kill Sarpanch in Pattan: Police

Srinagar: An independent Panchayat head was shot at and killed by suspected militants in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

The slain Sarpanch was identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, son of Muhammad Sadiq, a resident of Goshbugh area of Pattan.

“He was declared brought dead at the hospital,” a health official said. “He has multiple bullet wounds in his body.”

The incident took place Friday evening in an orchard area of Rakh in Pattan. “Gunshots were heard in the area following which locals spotted a bullet ridden body in an orchard,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the body was retrieved and immediately evacuated to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“A cordon and search operation has been launched in the area to try and nab the attackers,” the police official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

“Terrorists fired upon & #killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent #Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, #Baramulla. Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved #terrorists is in progress,” a police spokesperson tweeted.

Such incidents have taken pace in Kashmir since March 19, particularly here in South Kashmir. A Kashmiri Rajput driver was shot at and killed in a recent incident in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Earlier this week a Kashmiri Pandit man was shot at and injured in Shopian district. Apart from these attacks unidentified gunmen have constantly targeted non-locals, in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

A Sarpanch was also shot at and killed in Khanmoh area recently, on the outskirts of Srinagar city. Police have been pinning responsibility for such attacks on militants killed in recent gunfights across Kashmir.

