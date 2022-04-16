Night Temperature Rises As J&K Expects Dry Weather For Now

Srinagar: Night temperatures recorded increase in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A Meteorological official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.9°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 1.0°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 6.8°C against 4.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.3°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 5.3°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C less than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.2°C last night. The temperature was 0.8°C below normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.4°C against 1.8°C on the previous night, the official said. While 2.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.6°C against 6.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.3°C, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.8°C against 19.2°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital which received traces of rain during the time, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.4°C, Batote 11.3°C while Bhaderwah had a low of 8.0°C, the official said. While dry is in store for now, the weatherman has already forecast possibility of light to moderate rains on April 19-20.

“Another feeble WD most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from 19 April,” the meteorological department official here said, adding, “Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir Division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected during 19th evening to 20th April forenoon,” he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print