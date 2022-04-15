Rs 10,000 fine on erring shopkeepers during market checking in Pampore

PAMPORE: Tehsil Administration Pampore carried out a market checking cum anti-encroachment drive in Saffron Town Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Thursday.Officials told Kashmir Reader that a team of officers headed by Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din along with Tehsil Supplier Officer Pampore Ayash Farooq and officials of revenue department Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Municipal Committee Pampore carried out a market checking drive in Drangbal, Khrew Chowk, Namblabal and Kadlabal areas of the Saffron Town.

The checking was conducted after reports that some erring shopkeepers are charging exorbitant rates in this holy month of Ramadan.Various business units including Kiryana, bakery shops, mutton shops, chicken and vegetable vendors were checked during inspection and erring ones were imposed fine to the tune of rupees ten thousand.

The inspection team checked the quality, hygienic condition, expiry and rate lists of Food items and other essential commodities.During the drive, the joint team removed encroachments from footpaths at many places in the town. During the drive action was taken against wrong parking along hospital road at Namblabal and Drangbal.

The drive against roadside encroachments was intensified to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the roads.At several places in Pampore, vendors and auto load carriers had set up stalls to sell fruit, vegetables , readymade clothes and shoes creating obstacles in the movement of the pedestrians and traffic, officials told Kashmir Reader.

Tehsildar Pampore urged traders, shopkeepers not to violate the rules and directed them for displaying the rate lists at their respective trade centres.The Tehsildar also warned the shopkeepers and vendors not to encroach the footpaths failing which action against them will be taken as per law.He also warned them to avoid hiking prices of commodities on their own.

“We are receiving complaints that essential and other commodities are being sold at exorbitant rates, it is in this context that we launched a drive in association with food department and municipality,” Tehsildar Pampore Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din told Kashmir Reader, adding that another concern is encroachments.” People park their vehicles along hospital road, many vehicles were seized and others were fined, rupees ten thousand has recovered as fine,” he said, adding that the drive will continue till evening.The Tehsildar Pampore appealed to shopkeepers to stay away from hiking prices of commodities in the holly month of Ramadan.He also appealed to people not to encroach on roads, especially hospital roads.He warned that erring persons will be taken to task as per appropriate law.

