RDD Kulgam lunches initiative for Carbon Neutral Panchayat at Bogund Kulgam

KULGAM: As part of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, panchayat halqa Bogund Kulgam was today declared as the first target for Carbon neutral panchayat in the district during a function organized by RDD & PR.

The programme was presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat.

Addressing, a large gathering on the occasion DC said that we must unite in a war against plastic and carbon emission.

He also urged to reduce the amount of energy use, in a manner like shop locally, travel smart, and reduce your waste and focus on efficient management.

DC said that it is important for the whole population to bring in behavioral change and everyone must treat a village as his own the same way as he considers his own house.

Addressing the gathering of the general public of the Panchayat Bogund, ACD highlighted the importance of cleanliness besides public participation in keeping the Halqa free from pollution.

ACP also highlighted the causes of Carbon footprints in society besides highlighting various ways to minimize carbon footprint.

Later, a plantation drive was also kick started in the Panchayat halqa while Jute bags, Cardboard boxes and tin dustbins were distributed among the people

