Sinha extends greeting on the eve of birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Janm-Jayanti of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar.
In a message, the Lt Governor said, Babasaheb, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, always strived for a society based on justice, universal brotherhood and equality.
Let us today re-affirm our commitment to the noble values and ideals that were so dear to Babasaheb. His vision and values would continue to inspire the spirit of our society,” the Lt Governor added..

