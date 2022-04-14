4 militants killed in Shopian were involved in 6 cases: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Four Lashker-e-Toiba militants killed at Badigam area in Shopian district were involved in six cases including attacks on outside labourers while a 12 bore rifle snatched from a JK Bank guard in Muran Pulwama was recovered from them, Inpector General of Police Vijay Kumar said on Thursday.

At He said that the militant were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. “They were involved in 6 cases including attacks on outside labourers,” he said, adding, “Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon.”

The top police officer said that the 12 bore rifle snatched from bank guard at Muran Pulwama earlier this year was recovered from the encounter site. (GNS)

