Another Soldier Succumbs, Shopian Accident Toll 3

Srinagar: Three Army soldiers were killed and five others were injured when a vehicle they were traveling in overturned near Kanipora village, enroute to an encounter site at Badigam area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.

“Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road,” Defence ministry based spokesman in Srinagar said in a statement.

He said eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian where two among them were declared brought dead on arrival. “One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital,” he said, adding, “The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, where in the third soldier also succumbed to his injuries.” Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated, he said.”It has already been clarified by the JKP that information shared on social media, that the accident was caused by stone pelting incident in the area is false.

Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained,” he said.

Earlier Police said that accident was due to driver of the sumo vehicle losing control over it.

“It has been reported that some unconfirmed and mislead information has been circulated on social media, relating to the stone pelting/ injuries to some army personnel at Kanipora Shopian. It is, clarified that the information shared in the social media is wrong and is not based on facts,” a police spokesman said in a statement to GNS, adding, “Actually a tata Sumo carrying soldiers from 44 RR Chowgam Camp was on its way to the encounter site at Badigam shopian. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road”. He had said that four soldiers were injured in the mishap and were shifted to District Hospital Shopian where two among them succumbed to wounds.

“Remaining two injured soldiers have been evacuated to 92 Base Army hospital Srinagar,” the spokesperson added. The army has now stated that three soldiers were killed and five others were injured. (GNS)

