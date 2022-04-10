Two Pak militants killed in Srinagar Encounter, 2 cops, 1 CRPF trooper injured: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:Top LeT Commander among two Pakistani militants were killed on Sunday in a gunfight at Beshembar Nagar area of Srinagar city.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar while talking to media persons at encounter site said that two Pakistani militants were killed in the gunfight.

Kumar further said that both these militants were involved in recent attack at Maisuma, in which one CRPF trooper was killed while as another was injured.

Both the slain militants were being continuously tracked after they attacked at Maisuma, the top cop said.

Two cops of JK Police and a CRPF personnel were injured during gunfight, they have been shifted to hospital for treatment, the top cop said.

I want to give a message that whether its Pakistani or local militants who attacks on any innocent Policemen, Journalist or civilian will be neutrailsed, IGP added.

While being asked about the house owner, the IGP said his property will be seized for giving shelter to these militants.

Meanwhile Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that both militants have been identified as Adil bhai and Mubashir bhai resident of Pakistan. Adil bhai was top LeT commander for central Kashmir.(GNS)

