Militancy Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 25 Persons Including Woman In Kashmir

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed charge sheet against 25 persons including a woman in alleged case of hatching of conspiracy, both on physical as well as cyberspace, for undertaking violent militants acts in J&K and other parts of India.

The charge sheet in case—RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI dated 10.10.2021—was filed in the Special NIA Court New Delhi, the investigation agency said in a statement .

The perons include Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam son of Sikandar Pir of Punzgam, Kupwara, Imtiyaz Kundoo alias Fayaz Sopore son of Abdul Khaliq Kundoo of Krelteng Sopore, , Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Bilal Fafoo son of Ghulam Mohammad Mir of Gulbagh Colony, Parimpora, Srinagar, Owais Ahmed Dar son of Abdul Khalid Dar of Gulbugh, Kakapora, Pulwama, Tariq Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Qadir Dar of Solina Bala Srinagar, Tariq Ahmed Bafanda son of Ghulam Ahmed Bafanda of Gani Memorial Stadium, Rajouri Kadal, Srinagar, Mohammad Haneef Chairalu son of Ghulam Rasool Chairalu of Bagh Sunder Payeen, Karan Nagar, Hanan Gulzar Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar of Firdausabad, Batmaloo, Srinagar, Mateen Ahmed Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat of Pudsoo Shopian, Kamran Ashraf Reshi son of Mohammad Ashraf Reshi of Khimber, Reshipora Hazratbal, Rayid Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Tibetian Colony Safakadal, Eidgah Srinagar, Mohammad Manan Dar alias Manan son of Gulzar Ahmed Dar of Lane Firdausabad, Balmaloo, Srinagar, Zamin Adil Bhat son of Adil Ahmed Bhat of Munawarabad, Ikhwan Chowk, Srinagar, J&K, Hariis Nisar Langoo son of Nisar Ahmed Langoo of Khanyar, Near Sher-e-Khas gate, Gousia Colony, Rouf Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat of Lone Mohalla Bewora, Bijbehara Anantnag, Sobiya Aziz Mir alias Mariyam-Al-Kashmiri daughter of Abdul Aziz Mir of Parimpora, Srinagar, Amir Ahmad Gojree son of Mohammad Ramzan Gojree of Sammarbok New Colony of Pantha Chowk, Srinagar, Sadaat Amin Malik alias Syed Arhan son of Mohammad Amin Malik of Baba Raza Amargarh Sopore, Ishfaq Amin Wani alias Rehan Amin Wani son of Mohammad Amin Wani of Bemina, Hamdania Colony, Srinagar, Rashid Muzafar Ganai son of Muzaffar Ganai of Shalpora Sopore, Nashir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Nabi Mir of Model Town- B, Sopore, Irfan Tariq Antoo son of Tariq Ahmad Antoo of Kralteng, Sopore, Suhail Ahmad Thokar son of Abdul Rashid Thokar of Hadigam Kulgam, Adil Ahmad War son of Ghulam Mohammad War of Anchar, Soura, Srinagar and Arif Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat of Syedabad, Bemina, Srinagar.

“The case pertains to hatching of conspiracy both on physical as well as cyberspace for undertaking violent (militant) acts in J&K and other parts of the country, by cadres of (militant) organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Anti-Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc,” the NIA said in the statement.

It said Investigation has unearthed “a deep rooted conspiracy of Pakistan based (militant) organisations joining hands in form of a united group and shifting of their modus operandi by floating pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups, in whose name (militant) acts are being committed with an intention to claim deniability at the international level.”

“After the abrogation of article 370, this shift was discernible in claims of (militant) acts done in J&K. Many affiliate/offshoots outfits such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), United Liberation Front J&K ULF J&K, Muslim Janbaaz Force (MJF), Kashmir Janbaaz Force (KJF), Kashmir Tigers, Kashmir Fight, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Kashmir Gaznavi Force etc had suddenly mushroomed, laying claims to various (militant) acts,” the NIA said.

It said the investigation has established that all these “pseudo-outfits” are in fact offshoots or rechristened versions of militant organisations based in Pakistan and “have been floated under a deep-rooted conspiracy to portray (militancy) in J&K as home-grown insurgency.”

“A well-organized propaganda machinery operating on cyberspace through various websites, blogs, Social media handles, closed channels on encrypted communication platforms etc. wherein concocted and skewed narrative is presented to impressionable and Pak based nodes have been used to radicalize youth.” It said, adding, “Investigation has revealed that all this media propaganda of different (militant) outfits was epicentred around common nodes operating from Pakistan.”

The NIA said that “a key element of the conspiracy was inducting new cadres in form of ‘Hybrid terrorists’ belonging to various walks of life, who could use their cover to remain rooted in the society and simultaneously carry out instructions of their (militant) handlers,” the NIA said, adding, “While acting as an OGW, they were also found indulging in (militant) actions such as grenade lobbing, undertaking lone attacks on vulnerable targets, arson etc.”

He said the investigation has also revealed a clear shift in the strategy of militant organization towards targeted killings of minorities, civilians, migrants, government officials and unguarded security personnel.

“Further investigation in the case continues,” the NIA added. (GNS)

