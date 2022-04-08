Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 32 years in jail by Pakistani court

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 32 years in jail in two more terror financing cases, news agency PTI reported. The court also imposed on Saeed a fine of PKR 340,000.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar on Friday awarded the 32 years jail term to Saeed in two FIRs registered by the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police. “In the 21/19 and 99/21, he was sentenced for 15.5 years and 16.5 years, respectively,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

The 70-year-old cleric had earlier been sentenced to 36 years of imprisonment in five such cases. The sentence of total 68 years imprisonment will run concurrently and hence, Saeed may not have to spend many years in jail, a lawyer told PTI.

A UN-designated terrorist who has a USD 10 million bounty placed on him by the US, Saeed was arrested on July 2019 in the militant financing cases. JuD, led by Saeed, is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) which was behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack killing 166 people, including six Americans.

