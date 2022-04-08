3 killed in Udhampur road mishap

Jammu: Three persons including a woman were killed in a road accident that took place at Garani area of Udhampur district.

Police official said that the accident took place when a motorcycle JK02B 4739 moving on highway hit a divider causing injuries to all three riders.

“They all were shifted from the site of accident to Udhampur district hospital where they were declared as brought dead.” police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi age (40) w/o Saleem; Saleem age (45) s/o Goga; [email protected] Rinku (20) d/o Saleem all residents of Arnas in district Reasi—(KNO)

