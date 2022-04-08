4 tourists injured at Dursuma in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: At least four tourists were injured on Friday morning when the tempo vehicle they were travelling hit the protection wall and turned turtle at Dursuma area in district Ganderbal, police said.

Official told said that 3 injured were discharged while one injured was referred to SKIMS Soura.

The injured have been identified as Vinod Waski so Ganesh (40) referred to SKIMS, Soura; Kartik Pujjari s/o Guddu; Jatinder Sai s/o Rajinder Sai; Sanjeet Rai s/o Nand Rai.

All the injured belong to state of Jharkhand—(KNO)

