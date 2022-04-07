Cop injured in Qazigund road mishap succumbs after 5 days

Qazigund: A policeman injured in road accident in Qazigund area along Jammu—Srinagar national highway five days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officials said policeman Shabir Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Karloo Kund was fatally injured after a truck (HP38D-3595) collided with his motorcycle (DI3SCK-8195) at Nussu Badragund area of Qazigund on April 3.

He was since hospitalised at SKIMS Soura hospital, however succumbed to his injuries this morning, an official said adding that he was an SPO rank cop in Jammu and Kashmir police and was posted in Kulgam district—(KNO)

