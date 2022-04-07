BSF recovers cache of arms, ammunition in Akhnoor sector along IB

Srinagar: Border Security Forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor area along the International Border on Thursday.

An official said that forces launched a search operation near sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor along the International Border and recovered AK 47 Rifle-01, AK 47 Rds- 20 Rds, Rifle Magazines:- 02, Pistol- 02 (Made in Italy), Pistol Rds- 40 Rds and Pistol Magazines- 04.

Speaking on the occasion, SK Singh, DIG, BSF, Jammu Frontier said that the troops seized huge arms and ammunition on International Border.

He further said that BSF is always on high alert and committed to secure the International Border—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print