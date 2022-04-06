6 tourists injured as mini-bus turns turtle in Anantnag’s Srigufwara area

Anantnag: At least six tourists were injured after a mini-bus turned turtle in Srigufwara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that a speedy mini bus vehicle bearing registration no JK01L-4443 on way from Pahalgam towards Srinagar turned turtle at Cheeniwader Apple Valley in Srigufwara Anantnag as driver lost control over the vehicle.

The injured have been identified as Barat Pinglay s/o Dutta Rai; Vineet Pinglay so Bharat Pinglay, Suneeta w/o Bharat Pinglay; Salochna w/o Khanda Roy; Lata Vodagar w/o P.S Gisay; 6 Sununda wo Bindha. All injured are residents of Ponai Maharashtra. Injured were shifted to SDH Bijbehara for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police has registered an FIR and further investigation is on—(KNO)

