Two more non-local labourers shot at, injured in Pulwama

Srinagar: Unidentified gunmen on Monday afternoon shot at and injured two non-local labourers in Lajurah area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

An official said that militants fired upon two non-locals labourers in Lajurah Pulwama, who have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

He identified the duo as Patlashwar Kumar, son of Joko Chowdary of Bihar who has right arm injury and Joko Chowdary, son of Thaugh Chowdary of Bihar, who has injuries in right arm and right leg.

He added that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

It is pertinent mention here that a non-local driver and conductor was shot at and injured in Nowpora Litter area of Pulwama district on Sunday evening—(KNO)

