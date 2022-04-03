Quarry workers in Pampore allowed quarrying loose material, thank local BJP leader

PAMPORE: Government has lifted sanctions from quarrying of loose materials from Quarries in Zewan, Athwajan and Panthachowk areas of Srinagar district.

People from these areas were demanding lifting of sanctions from the past many years as hundreds of families derive their livelihood from quarrying of minerals.

The lifting of sanctions came as a breather for quarry workers who were very happy with the government and arranged a grand function to celebrate their happiness.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national youth vice president Er. Aijaz Hussain was the chief guest on the occasion.

The Er Ajaz Hussain was warmly welcomed and garlanded by stone quarry workers during the function held at Zewan Bala.

The quarry labourers thanked him for raising their issues with the government and seeking their redressel.Engineer Aijaz Hussain said that the government is taking initiative in streamlining things.

” There was a ban on quarrying which impacted livelihood of many poor families who have been doing this job for many generations,

it was in this regard were requested LG Sahab and permission for quarrying of loose materials was granted.

I think this is the first step towards streamlining the mining sector,” Engineer Aijaz Hussain told Kashmir Reader, adding that quarrying is a hereditary job for people from Zewan, Panthachowk and Athwajan.

He added that there is no need to interfere in this sector as it gives livelihood to lakhs of people.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader, DDC member Er Ajaz Hussain also met various delegations at Zewan Bala where he held interactions with stone quarry holders and various delegations of the area.

