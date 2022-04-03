Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers from Police Station Chandoosa under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Dr. Khalid Ashraf-JKPS, at a checkpoint established at Darwa Chandoosa arrested a drug peddler identified as Mudasir Ahmad Chopan son of Gh Mohd Chopan resident of Darwah Chandoosa and recovered 50 grams of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chandoosa and investigation has been initiated.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddler in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddler should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.
