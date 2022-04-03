Tourism Deptt. showcases 75 offbeat destinations during water screen presentation at Dal

SRINAGAR: The Spring and Tulip Festival series organised by the Department of Tourism concluded here last evening with a spectacular show of light and sound in the Dal Lake.
The main attraction of the function was the display of a water screen, something for the first time, in the middle of the Dal Lake which was liked by the audience comprising scores of tourists and local visitors.
During the Water Screen presentation, the Department showcased the 75 offbeat destinations being further developed by it.
Chief Secretary, Dr A K Mehta; Commissioner-Secretary, Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez; VC, Lake Conservation Authority, Bashir Ahmad; Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo; Director, Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather; other senior officers, tourists, local visitors were present on the occasion.
Besides, presentation of offbeat destinations, presentations and videos depicting the culture and cuisine of Kashmir were also displayed on the water screen.
Artists decked in colourful local attire and singing local welcome songs while shikaras carrying them rowed through the waters gave a mesmerizing ambience to the event.
The festivities of the event continued till late in the evening.