MMU greets Muslims on Ramadan, seeks release of Mirwaiz

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim world including the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The MMU on behalf of its all respected members, especially the incarcerated Chief Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who continues to be under house arrest since 5 August 2019, congratulated the Millat-e-Islamia and said that Ramadan is actually a month of fasting, self-purification, worship, piety and service to the people. This is a golden opportunity to get closer to Allah, it said.

In this great month, we should try our best to remove the evils prevalent in our society, the MMU said.

The Majlis-e-Ulema said that Ramadan is also a month of self-sacrifice and sympathy and its message of building the ‘spirit and character’ needs to be spread as much as possible throughout this month, adding that this holy month also teaches us to reach out to the poor and backward sections of the society.

Meanwhile, the MMU strongly appealed for the release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir and expressed deep concern over the fact that due to his unjustified and illegal detention for the last three years, his entire activities – religious, dawah and social activities – have been suspended, which is not only tantamount to hurting the feelings and sentiments of the Kashmiri people but also this attitude of the authorities is extremely painful and regrettable.

The MMU hoped that in view of the holy month of Ramadan, the unjustified detention of Mirwaiz would be ended immediately so that he could carry out his da’wah and reform programmes peacefully by restoring his official duties as in the past.

It should be noted that the members of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema include Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid SrinagarMufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board,Darul Uloom Rahimiyah Bandipora, Anjuman Shariah Shiaan, Jamiat Ahle Hadeeth, Jamaat-e-Islami, Karwaan-e-Islami, Darul Uloom Syed Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulema Wa Aima Masaajid, Welfare Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himaayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat-e-Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Darul Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazharul Haq, Jamiat Al Imam Wa Ulema, Anjuman Imam Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiyya, Darul Uloom Rasheediya, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom Al-Makatab, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karwaan Khatm-e-Nabuwat and other contemporary religious, milli, social and educational associations.

