Wedding turns tragic in Poonch as nine killed, 4 injured in road accident

POONCH: Wedding celebrations turned tragic in Poonch village after a cab carrying guests fell into a gorge killing nine persons and wounding four.

According to an official, a cab (Tata Sumo JK12 2725) was carrying ‘Baraatis’ to Marha Buflaiz when the vehicle fell into a gorge at Tarran Wali Gali. Seven persons died on the spot while two more succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

A police official said that the vehicle was part of ‘Baraat’ from Gursai village of Mendhar to Marha village of Surankote and the guests were returning when the vehicle met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as as Gulam Rabani (55) son of Kareem, Mohammad Fazal (60) son of Satar Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmed (63) son of Said Mohammad, all residents of Salyan and Fazal Ahmed (62) son of Noor Dad of Gursai, Gulam Galani (55) son of Mohammad Sharief of Gursai, Mohammad Akbir son of Mohammad Hussain of Dangala, Abid Kohli (28) of Khari Haveli, Shokat Hussain son of Mohammad Yousif resident of Dingla and Jhangir Ahmed (65) son of Ghulab Din of Dingla.

According to a police official, four injured were provided medical first aid at Sub District Hospital but doctors declared them as critical after which they were shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri for specialised treatment.

The injured who have now been referred to Rajouri include Driver Zahir Abass (24) son of Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Haroon (09) son of Mohammad Zabir, Anaya Shoket (7) daughter of Shoket Hussain and Zabir Ahmed (40) son of Nazir Hussain, all resident of Gursai village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Surankote and investigations are underway.

KNO

