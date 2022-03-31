2 constables, teacher, nurse, computer operator: Sacked for militancy links

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday sacked five employees for their involvement in militancy-related incidents.

According to separate orders issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the Lieutenant Governor has dismissed these employees after being satisfied that it is not expedient to hold inquiry against them in the interest of the security of the State.

Under sub-clause (C) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of Constitution of India, the government can terminate an employee without holding mandatory inquiry into charges against him.

Those dismissed employees include two constables of J&K Police, a computer operator of revenue department, a school teacher, and a nursing orderly in the health department.

The sacked employees, according to orders issued by the GAD, have been identified for alleged militant links. They are Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir from Chakoora Pulwama, computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray from Lawaypora Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Brah Bandina Awantipora, Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather from Khaipora Tangmarg Baramulla, & Nursing Orderly, Health Dept, Sharafat A Khan from Keran Payeen Kupwara.

It is pertinent to mention here that the administration of UT has so far sacked two dozen employees for their involvement in anti-national activities under sub-clause (C) of the proviso to clause (2) of the Article 311 of Constitution of India.

—KNO

