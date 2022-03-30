Govt terminates 5 employees for alleged militant links

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday terminated five Government employees for allegedly having militant links.

An official said that five government employees from J&K have been terminated for having militant links.

He said that the terminated employees include Police constable Tawseef Ahmed Mir from Pulwama, Computer operator Ghulam Hassan Parray from Srinagar, Arshid Ahmad Das, a teacher from Awantipora, Police constable Shahid Hussain Rather from Baramulla & Nursing Orderly, Health Dept Sharafat A Khan from Kupwara—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print