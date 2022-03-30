1 Killed, Cop Among 2 Others Injured in Sopore Road Mishap

SRINAGAR – A person was killed and two others, which included a policeman, were injured in a road mishap in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that an army vehicle and a tiller (mini-tractor) collided with each other, resulting in injuries to three persons. “All of them were evacuated to a nearby hospital where one of them however succumbed to his injuries”, they said.

Identifying the deceased as one Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai son of Mukhtar Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Choora Pattan, the officials identified the injured duo as Yaseen Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Lone a resident of Choora and another as Constable Hilal Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Qadir Wani, a resident of Kakapora Pulwama – posted at police post Kalaroos Kupwara.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case vide FIR number 26/2022 under sections 279 and 337 of IPC has been registered in this regard for further proceedings.GNS

