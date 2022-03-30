Sedition Case: Allahabad HC Grants Bail To 3 Kashmiri Students

Srinagar: After spending more than five months in Agra jail, The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to three Kashmiri students, who were arrested on sedation charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans following Pakistan’s victory in the T20 cricket World Cup match against India last year.

National Spokesperson, J&K Students Association, Nasir Khuihami told GNS that the Allahabad High Court today passed an order for the release of three incarcerated Kashmir students of an engineering college in Agra on bail.

The trio – Arsheed Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai – was arrested on October 28, 2021 by Agra police.

The trio were booked under Sections 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66-F of the Information Technology Act for allegedly sending WhatsApp messages “against the country” after the match.

Nasir said that the bail application of trio was argued by Senior Advocate Ramesh Chand Yadav, who was assisted by Advocate Santosh Kumar Singh.

He said that all the legal formalities are in progress and the students are likely to be released in couple of days. Meanwhile, J&K Students Association expressed satisfaction over the bail order. (GNS)

