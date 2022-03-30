Addl Commissioner Kashmir visits various hamlets in Dal Lake

Reviews progress for proposed model villages
SRINAGAR: The Additional Commissioner Kashmir Qazi Sarwar today visited various hamlets in the interior of Dal Lake to review the progress of proposed model villages.
He was accompanied by the officers of various departments including LCMA, SMC, Forest, Handloom & Handicraft, Tourism, Floriculture, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, PHE, PDD, UEED etc
During the visit, Addl Commissioner was briefed about the proposed plans to create various amenities like parks, footpaths, lighting, sight catching for tourists, bathrooms for mosques and tourists, plantation of fruit plants etc.
It was informed that a model village will be developed at Kachri Mohalla as a pilot project to attract tourists.
He also visited Tinda Mohallah where the Vegetable market is held on a daily basis.
During his visit the locals apprised him about issues regarding electricity, power transformers, parks and dredging of channels, wood for renovation of shikaras and beautification of vegetable market and other issues.
Meanwhile, he issued on spot directions to concerned officers for taking the cognizance of the demands projected by the locals.
He further directed officers to include the demands in the DPRs so the proposed model villages have all facilities.