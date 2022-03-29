SHO suspended, inquiry ordered into graft charges

Srinagar: A day after attaching him with district police lines (DPL), former Station House Officer of Nishat police station has been placed under suspension along with the head constable after allegations of bribery against the duo, officials said on Monday.

The police Head Constable had allegedly approached a person and sought money as corruption from him.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry has now been changed into regular departmental inquiry. “Both of them have been placed under suspension,” the officer said.

Asked why the former SHO was placed under suspension when he was already attached with the DPL, the officer said: “While head constable was prima facie found to be involved, the ex-SHO’s role was found to be suspicious. That is why a regular departmental inquiry.”

He said that regular departmental inquiry would make things “crystal clear” and further course of action would be decided based on its findings.

“Tough action would be taken against whosoever was found involved,” the officer said, adding, “general public is requested to bring to notice any unethical practice seen or heard to the notice of the police and tough action as warranted under law would be take,” (GNS)

