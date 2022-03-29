Make rear seats visible from outside: Police to auto-rickshaw owners

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar on Monday asked the auto-rickshaw drivers to ensure that the passengers in the rear seat are visible from outside while claiming that concealed spaces in some rickshaws were used to commit crimes.
On its official Twitter handle, Srinagar police said that it has come to their notice that some crimes have been committed where autos have been used.
Police requested the owners and drivers of auto-rickshaws to remove such hidden cavities.
“All Auto-rickshaw owners/drivers are requested to remove the hidden cavities by concealing the rear seat wherein nothing is visible from outside. Some crimes have come to notice where such autos were used to commit crime,” it tweeted.