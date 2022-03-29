Transporters call for ‘Chakka Jam’ in Kashmir on Wednesday

Srinagar: Kashmir Welfare Transporters Welfare Association, an amalgam of various transporters associations, on Monday called for complete ‘Chaka Jam’ strike on March 30 in favour of their demands.
The Association demanded rollback of the order dated February 7 by virtue of which age limit has been prescribed for the commercial vehicles. They have demanded “25 years age for the commercial vehicle be retained.”
The new vehicle scrap policy, which was unveiled by the Centre in August last year, has fixed 15 years age for commercial vehicles and 20 years for personal ones to encourage adoption of electric vehicles in a bid to contain rising air pollution in the country.
They have also demanded revocation of the order, calling for installation of vehicle tracking devices in the passenger vehicles.
“Order regarding collection of Passenger tax which has been linked to the renewal of route permit of the vehicles shall also be recalled,” the Association said in a statement.
They have also demanded direction to SRTC to run its fleet as per “time table” and refrain from running in “illegal manner.”