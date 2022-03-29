19 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Nineteen Covid cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir with zero deaths on Monday, an official bulletin said.
It said that two cases were reported in Jammu division and 17 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453677.
Moreover, seven more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including two from Jammu Division and five from Kashmir Division.
On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 25,632 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2, 20,89,952.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 10cases, Baramulla and Budgam reported 02 cases each, Kupwara,Kulgam and Shopian reported 01case each while Anantnag, Pulwama,Bandipora and Ganderbal reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 02caseswhile as Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Kishtwar, Poonch,Samba, Doda, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.