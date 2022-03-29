Zero hospitalisation, no Covid death in last 2 weeks in J&K

Shopian Covid free for over a month now

Anantnag: Hospitalisation rate in Jammu and Kashmir has gone down to zero percent with Covid graph declining and no Covid related death in the last two weeks.

The last Covid related death in Jammu and Kashmir was reported in the Jammu division on March 13.

“In fact, there have been only two Covid deaths in a month now, and both these deaths have been reported from the Jammu division,” a senior official in the administration, privy to Covid-19 data, told Kashmir Reader.

In the Kashmir division, the last Covid related death was reported on February 21. There has been no further death due to Covid, here in the ten districts of Kashmir valley.

The hospitalisation rate has come down drastically, as not even a single person remains admitted to any Covid dedicated facility across the union territory.

“We have come a long way on that. On February 21, the day Kashmir’s last Covid death was reported, 59 people were admitted to different hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said.

The facts mean that on February 21, the hospitalisation rate was 1.22 percent, which was way below what it was in January but still substantial. “Now every single one of the Covid dedicated beds is vacant,” the official said.

The daily numbers have been coming down drastically as well, with as few as 6 new infections being reported on Sunday. The UT administration had conducted 31274 new tests in the twenty-four hours, prior to Sunday evening.

“Which is a daily positivity rate of 0.01 percent. Compare it to the positivity rate of 4.6 percent in mid-January, and you get to know how we have come out of the worst phase of the pandemic,” the official said.

Active positive infections are on a decline as well and as of Sunday, only 134 people in the union territory were actively positive for the virus – 110 of them in the Kashmir valley and the rest in the Jammu division.

Meanwhile, Shopian district in South Kashmir has now been Covid free for more than a month now. “The last infection in Shopian district was reported on January 16. Since the active positive cases have recovered as well and the district has been Covid free,” the official said.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir continues to be the “hotspot”, as over 60 percent of fresh infections in March have been reported from this district – here in Kashmir valley.

Anantnag, with as much population as Srinagar, has reported only 8 fresh infections in March thus far. “Kulgam’s tally is 6 for the month of March and Pulwama’s 8,” the official said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 453658 infections have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, even as 4750 have lost their lives to the virus.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print