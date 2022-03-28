Universal Caliphate: The Inevitable

The prevailing political structure around the world is bogus, oppressive, exploitative and blasphemous, if seen and studied from the perspective of the Quran and Hadith. Adherence or allegiance to any political ideology other than the system of caliphate according to the Prophet is Shirk or blasphemy insofar as the perspective set forth by the religion of Islam. Misleading and bogus concepts such as secularism or western-style democracy are completely ‘haram’ (forbidden) and naturally engulfed with skin-deep application and ephemeral influence.

Secularist political structure sequesters religion from the affairs of the state, but in Islamic political structure the state is run according to the injunctions prescribed by Allah and his messenger, Muhammad (SAW). Any variance amounts to blasphemy in the eyes of Allah, the Highest. Insofar as western-style democracy is concerned, Muslims are frightened and reluctant to proclaim its blasphemous nature. This is so because they are afraid to be painted as extremists, hence susceptible to oppressive treatment by those who revere western-style democracy and harbour antipathy for the Islamic political system. The reason why western-style democracy is ‘haram’ in Islam is that it is founded on the principle of ‘sovereignty of the people’. In Islam, sovereignty only suits and belongs to Allah, the Highest. Devolving it to people, institutions or state is considered as Shirk in Islam.

Allah, the Highest, explicitly and emphatically mentions in Surah Isra Chapter 17 Verse 111 and Surah Al-Furqan Chapter 25 Verse 2 that, “Sovereignty belongs to Allah and He doesn’t share it with anyone.” For those scholars of Islam who fearfully hold their horses on this vice, Muhammad (SAW) said, “A time will come when nothing will remain of Islam except the name, when nothing will remain of the Quran except the traces of writing. At that time, their mosques will be grand structures but will be devoid of guidance and (at that time), their scholars will be the worst people beneath the sky. From them will emerge mischief and to them will it return.”

When we observe the contemporary world, the one thing that is seen at the forefront is ‘oppression’. Oppression has encompassed and trapped humanity in myriad forms. Every day we hear of tragic events of oppression. We are not living in a peaceful ambiance; we seem to have forgotten it entirely. The disparate world leaders, under whose patronage this sinful western-style democracy has proliferated, why have they failed to bring peace to humanity? Ideally speaking, peace is not possible without Islam. For peace to prevail in the world, adoption of Islamic political structure is imperative. Simply, migration from sinful democracy to the institution of caliphate is required. We are living under a political structure, the existence of which has been described by Muhammad (SAW) as a ‘period of ignorance’. Muhammad (SAW) said, “Whosoever dies without having witnessed (in his lifetime) the institution of Bay’ah (a process through which the legitimisation of a caliph to rule is recognised), has certainly died the death of Jahiliyya (ignorance).”

Amid this sinful and harrowing ambiance, we must not lose hope. The ones who strenuously believe in Allah, his messenger (SAW) and his book, they must be enthralled to hear of the return of an age which determines the re-emergence and efflorescence of Islamic political structure and dissipation of ill-conceived ideas. Muhammad (SAW) said, “The prophethood will last among you so long as Allah wishes it to last and then Allah will raise it. Afterwards there will be caliphate according to the ways of the prophethood and it will last so long as Allah wishes it to last, then Allah will raise it. Afterwards there will be hereditary rule and it will last so long as Allah wishes it to last, then Allah will raise it. Afterwards there will be biting oppression and it will last so long as Allah wishes it to last, then Allah will raise it. Afterwards there will be ‘caliphate according to the ways of the prophethood’ and then the Prophet was silent.”

We discern that the present world is at a stage where oppression has embroiled it very badly. According to Nabi Muhammad (SAW), after the dissipation of this awful period, the humanity will see the return of ‘Pax Islamica’ (Islamic public order) where justice prevails and injustice saps. This stage will be the stage where Allah’s sovereignty will be constitutionally recognised and the caliph will rule as a vicegerent and trustee of Allah. Nonetheless, we must bear in mind that the return of Islamic Public Order, as prophesied by Muhammad (SAW), is not possible without the appearance of the Imam-al-Mahdi. The silence of the Muhammad (SAW) at the end of the hadith means that, after the return of Pax Islamica, Qiyamah will be around the corner, marking the death-knell of the entire world.

The writer is a law student at JMI, New Delhi. [email protected]

