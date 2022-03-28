3 more private hospitals empaneled by govt under AB PMJAY SEHAT, total now 69 across J&K

SRINAGAR: The government today empanelled three private hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT) taking the total tally to 69 such healthcare institutes empanelled under the scheme, so far.

The empanelled hospitals included Al Ameen Dialysis Centre, Srinagar, Medicity Rajouri and Nav Jeevan Nursing Home, Rajouri which will offer free healthcare services to all registered citizens of the UT. About 15 more private hospitals are undergoing the process of empanelment under the scheme.

Yasin M Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency (SHA) said, “Comprehensive healthcare delivery requires active support of all stakeholders. We thank private hospitals for their keenness to participate in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Addition of more and more hospitals will strengthen the healthcare delivery system under ABPM-JAY and AB PM-JAY SEHAT scheme in the Union Territory, he maintained.”

Pertinently, the AB-PMJAY scheme is world’s largest health insurance scheme being fully financed by the government. This scheme provides a cover of Rs 500,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. This ambitious health insurance scheme enables all residents of Jammu and Kashmir including employees and pensioners as well as their families to avail cashless quality health care services across public and private empanelled hospitals across India.

The scheme envisions mitigating expenditure on medical treatment to all the residents of the UT. It covers up to 3 days of pre-hospitalization and 15 days post-hospitalisation expenses. There is no restriction on the family size, age or gender. All pre-existing conditions are covered from day one.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print