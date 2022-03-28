JKSSB conducts first ever exam of Police Sub Inspectors; live CCTV surveillance ensure greater transparency

Chairman compliments district admin, others for successful conduct of exam

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) today successfully conducted first ever OMR based objective type written examination for the post of Sub Inspector (Police), Home Department.

The Board had setup 322 examination centres across 16 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with maximum number of venues (65) in Jammu and lowest number of venues (6) in Kishtwar districts.

Pertinently, the Home Department referred 1200 posts of Sub-Inspector (Police) for recruitment through direct recruitment. Subsequently, the JKSSB advertised aforesaid posts vide advertisement notification number 06 of 2021, under item No. 668, against which out of registered 1,13,861 candidates scheduled to appear for the posts, 97,793 (85.95%) candidates actually participated in the examination.

The OMR examination test was conducted with the active cooperation and support of respective district administrations and Jammu and Kashmir Police besides other related departments. The Private Schools and colleges extended their full cooperation in conduct of the aforesaid examination.

“The JKSSB was entrusted with recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Police (Home Department) for the first time in history of J&K. I express my gratitude to all role partners including Deputy Commissioners, Police, Transport, education, Traffic Police, Health department and others for their enormous cooperation in successful conduct of the exam. The Board ensured enhanced transparency and fairness during the examination process by equipping all the venues with facility of live CCTV surveillance and capturing of bio-metric attendance to avert attempts of unfair means practices”, said the Chairman JKSSB.

The JKSSB deployed a multi layered structure for supervision with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination Centre, in addition to the Center Superintendent and Invigilators. Besides, 322 Magistrates, 322 Centre Observers and 322 Centre Superintendents and around 4800 Invigilators were deployed for smooth conduct of the examination. Also, CCTV live streaming, Flying Squads and Chief Inspectors were nominated for effective supervision and monitoring of the examination. GAD also nominated Examination Observers for each district.

Adequate security arrangements were made at each Examination Centre by the J&K Police for frisking and maintenance of law and order.

The officers and officials deployed, while exercising vigil, detected one case of attempted unfair means by candidate at Government Women Degree College, Anantnag. The candidate was found to be in possession of Mobile Phone while attempting to appear in aforesaid examination. However, the same was retrieved and candidate was immediately put in isolation.

Section 27(a) of the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examination) Regulations, 2013, lays down that “the candidate found to be in possession of communication device, electronic equipment/ gadget or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance shall be declared to be using unfair means in the examination”. Accordingly, the Services Selection Board in order to maintain transparency & fairness in the examination decided to disqualify the said candidates and debar the said candidates for 3 years from participating in the Examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, in accordance with procedure.

Further, the aforesaid examination was strictly conducted in pursuance of the SoPs notified under COVID 19 protocols and required medical teams were deployed at the venues.

