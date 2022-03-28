2 Active LeT militants arrested in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two LeT militants in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that Budgam Police along with 62RR arrested two active militants of outfit LeT from Sunnergund area of Budgam. They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai son of Shahzad Ahmad Ganai resident of Ramnagri Shopian & Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh son of Mohammed Ashraf Sheikh resident of Sedow Shopian.

Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including a Chinese Pistol, 02 pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds, 32 AK-47 rounds have been recovered from their possession, he said.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 87/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress, reads the statement.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print