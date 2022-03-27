Inspection conducted for NBE Accreditation of Govt Hospital Gandhi Nagar

JAMMU: An external inspection was today conducted here at Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar ahead of extending accreditation to the Hospital for Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Ophthalmology.
The inspection was conducted by Assessor Dr. Nighat Firdous appointed by National Board of Examinations (NBE).
A detailed inspection of Labour Room, Maternity OT, Maternity wards, Eye OT, Eye wards and OPDs of Gynaecology and Opthalmology was done. Faculties of Obstetrics & Gynaecology and Ophthalmology were also assessed physically for their eligibility in conducting the said teaching programmes.
It is pertinent to mention here that Govt. Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu is already running DNB courses in Anaesthesia and Medicine. Presently, the hospital has 4 PGs in Anaesthesia and 2 PGs in Medicine.

 

