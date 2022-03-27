DC B’pora inaugurates Operation Theatre of Kashmir Tibiya College

Also inaugurates Blood Donation, Medical Camp

BANDIPORA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated Operation theatre at Kashmir Tibiya College Sumbal besides inaugurating a Blood Donation Camp and Free Medic Camp.

After inaugurating the theatre, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Gazi informed that KTC has done first of its kind surgery of piles through Ksharsutra procedure and also provides quality treatment for diseases like Diabetes, joint pain, Fatty liver, Kidney stones, Skin diseases.

The camp was organised by Kashmir Tibiya College and Associated Hospital where free medical checkup, diabetic screening, Dental Check up and other screenings were conducted. Free medicines besides consultation were also provided to the patients on the occasion.

Dozens of volunteers also turned up to donate their blood for the Blood Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Owais highlighted the importance of alternative medicines and alternate forms of treatments.

He hailed the contribution of the hospital in providing healthcare services even in inaccessible areas of the district. He said the role played by Ayush during covid has been exemplary as the doctors and other para-medic staff was at the forefront to fight the pandemic while playing their role in contact tracing, sampling, sensitization programme, managing patients at covid care centre and quarantine centres, testing and vaccination.

He urged the doctors to organise more such camps in far flung areas besides raising awareness among masses regarding good health tips.

About 300 patients visited the free medical camp.

Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Zahid, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Gazi, SDPO Sumbal and other senior civil and Police Officers were present on the occasion.

