Amid tears, sobs; SPO, his brother laid to rest in Budgam

Budgam: Amid tears and sobs, the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother were laid to rest in Chadabugh village of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

Emotional scenes were witnessed when the body of SPO Ishfaq Ahmed, 24, and his brother Umer Jan, 23, reached their native village.

Witnesses said that hundreds of people including women, children, youth and elderly flooded the house of two slain brothers amid wails and shrieks.

Women were seen showering tofees and flowers on the coffins of two siblings.

Ishfaq, an SPO and his brother Umer suffered critical wounds when militants barged into their house on Saturday evening.

Ishfaq was declared brought dead at the hospital while his brother Umer was admitted in JVC hospital Bemina where he breathed his last at 5 am on Sunday.

A pall of gloom decended on the entire Chadabugh village, where women were seen beating chests and wails.

“Every eye was moist here as both siblings were young and were loved by all the villagers for their joly nature,” said a group of mourners.

“We dont know why they were killed and what was their fault.”

Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of Ishfaq and Umer, who were later laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard Chadabugh—(KNO)

