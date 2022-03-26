SPO killed, his brother shot at in Chadabugh Budgam

BUDGAM: A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while his brother was injured at Chadabugh area of Soibugh in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Saturday evening.

Sources said that an SPO and his brother were fired upon by the unknown gunmen this evening.

He said both were referred to JVC Srinagar for treatment where doctors declared SPO identified as Ishfaq Ahmad, son of Ghulam Muhammad as brought dead.

Umar Ahmad, his brother is undergoing treatment, they said.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

