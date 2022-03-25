4 killed, 3 injured in Udhampur accident

Udhampur: At least four persons including two children were killed while three others were injured in a road accident that took place in Udhampur district on Thursday evening.
Officials said that an accident took place when an Ecco vehicle plunged into a deep gorge at Kella area of Ramnagar in Udhampur.
The injured were rescued and rushed to the hospital where four persons were declared dead while three others were undergoing treatment.
The deceased include a ten-month-old baby boy and one and a half year old minor girl besides two middle-aged men.
The injured include two young women and a minor girl aged four years.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in Udhampur accident and prayed for speedy recovery to injured persons.
“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Udhampur. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Directed district admin to provide all necessary assistance,” Office of LG J&K tweeted. KNO