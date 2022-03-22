Zoonimar Shoot Out: Cop Continues To Battle For Life

Srinagar: A policeman who was critically injured on Tuesday in a “brief shootout” with militants near Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district continues to battle for life at SKIMS Soura, officials clarified.

A top police officer said that the constable Aamir Hussian, who have bullets injuries upper parts of body including neck, remains to be critical. “There were earlier reports which suggested his passing away but it has been clarified that information was due to confusion,” the officer said, adding, “As per doctors his condition is very very critical”.

A senior doctor at SKIMS also told GNS that the policeman was “revived” after accessed to be dead. “Sometimes this kind of confusion happens but his condition is very very critical,” he said.

Earlier he said that there was a brief shootout in which the 30-year-old policeman was critically injured.

The officer said that militant was also injured and probably escaped from the spot. Meanwhile, he said, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militant(s). (GNS)

